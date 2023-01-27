Advertisement

Borrowing a Netflix account from a friend or sibling instead of investing in your own account seems more practical and cost-effective. However, no more, as the popular streaming platform is soon going to ban free password sharing. So, everyone has to pay to view their favorite TV series in HD and say goodbye to free password sharing.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix stated that it planned to “carry out paid sharing more broadly” later in the first quarter of this year. This means that it’s possible that you’ll have to start paying to access Netflix’s content by the end of March. After seeing its first subscriber loss in more than a decade (200,000 customers) in the first quarter of 2022, it initially suggested a crackdown on password sharing in July of last year, according to a source.

No more free Password Sharing for Users, Says Netflix

The streaming giant argued that account sharing “undermines” its “long-term ability to invest in and expand Netflix” due to its wide reach, which affects over 100 million households. Although the rules of use already prohibited the use of an account outside of a single home, it was further stated that this was a change for users who shared their accounts with multiple people.

According to the shareholder letter, “when we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the choice to pay more if they want to share Netflix with someone they don’t live with.”

In some American regions where it costs $2 or $3 to add a member account for someone outside of one’s family, a shared password trial has already been carried out. Due to the additional fees, numerous Latin Americans canceled their subscription. Netflix anticipates a short-term decline in engagement but an increase in overall revenue when borrowers start paying off their debts.

