No More Long Queues! NADRA’s Upgraded Pak ID App with Real Time Tracking Makes CNIC Services Smarter

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out an upgraded version of its Pak ID Mobile App, aiming to make Pakistan’s identity card system faster, paperless, and more accessible. The new update, Version 5.0.0, introduces real-time tracking, biometric verification, and expanded registration features for both local and overseas citizens.

According to NADRA, the app now includes a redesigned dashboard, enhanced search functions, and a simplified process for cancelling identity cards. The interface has been made bilingual, with all menus available in English and Urdu, improving usability for citizens across rural and urban areas.

Among the most notable additions are real-time application tracking through the app’s inbox and an online death registration facility, developed in collaboration with Union Councils in selected districts.

The app also enables facial biometric verification, online fee payments via debit or credit card, viewing family records without biometric authentication, and booking appointments at NADRA centres. Services such as Smart National ID Cards (SNIC), Child Registration Certificates (CRC), and Family Registration Certificates (FRC) can all be accessed digitally.

How it works

With the new version, citizens can complete the entire ID application process on their smartphones without visiting NADRA offices. The process involves:

Sign up or log in on the app Select service type — Renewal, Modification, Reprint, or New Overseas ID Capture live portrait photo and fingerprints through guided tutorials Upload supporting documents Pay securely online with debit or credit card Track application in real time until delivery

NADRA says the interface now loads faster and offers smoother navigation, ensuring a more user-friendly experience.

Application categories

The upgraded Pak ID app currently supports the following:

Reprint: For lost or damaged CNICs (no data changes)

Modification: For updating details such as name, address, marital status, or photo

Renewal: For CNICs that have expired or are close to expiry

New overseas ID (NICOP): For Pakistani citizens living abroad

Applicants can also choose between Normal, Urgent, and Executive processing categories, with delivery either to a home address or a designated NADRA centre.

Overseas Pakistanis: Complete process online

For overseas citizens, the entire NICOP application process is now digital.

Step 1: Preliminary Assessment

Choose application type: New, Renewal, Modification, or Reprint

Review required documents and fee structure

Step 2: Preparation

Gather necessary documents

Capture a compliant portrait photo via the app

Keep a valid debit/credit card ready for online payment

Step 3: Online Application

Sign up and log in on the Pak ID app

Enter personal, parental, and relative details

Upload photo and documents

Download and complete the fingerprint and attester forms (two NICOP holders as witnesses required when applying from abroad)

Upload forms and submit the application

Once processed, the NICOP is delivered directly to the overseas applicant’s address.

NADRA has urged both local and overseas Pakistanis to download the upgraded app, stressing that it offers a secure, paperless, and convenient alternative to in-person visits.

Officials say the integration of biometric verification, online death registration, and real-time tracking reflects Pakistan’s broader digital transformation agenda, aimed at reducing bureaucracy and making identity services more transparent and citizen-friendly.

