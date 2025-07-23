WhatsApp is back to working on an interesting new feature for its users. This feature has been in the pipeline for a long time. It is about giving users more control over their “About” section. The “About” section is the small text you see on someone’s profile. Many people use it to share a short message. Some write a phrase, a mood, or what they are doing right now. But often people forget to update this part. This can leave old or irrelevant information on their profile.

To solve this, WhatsApp wants to bring in a disappearing status for the About section. This means you can set a text status that will vanish automatically. Users will be able to choose how long their status should stay up. After the time runs out, the text will disappear by itself.

No More Old Status: WhatsApp Tests Disappearing About Info

This idea is not completely new. WhatsApp first tested it more than two years ago. But back then, they did not release it. Sometimes WhatsApp puts features on hold when they are not sure if people really need them. Or they wait to improve the feature before launching it.

Now, with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.17, this idea is back. It seems the feature is finally ready for serious testing. Many users spotted clues about this in the latest update on the Google Play Store.

A screenshot from WABetaInfo shows how it might look. In the new design, your expiring About status will be seen not just on your profile page but also inside chats. It will appear under your name at the top of the chat window. This makes it easy for your contacts to see your current status.

WhatsApp is also adding more choices for how long the status stays up. In the old version, only fixed times were planned. But now, they are testing a custom option too. This means you can set your own time limit.

For example, you could post a status for a weekend trip, a short event, or a limited-time offer. Once the time is up, the message disappears on its own. This saves people from having to remember to remove old statuses.

Privacy is still a top priority for WhatsApp. Only contacts who are allowed under your privacy settings will be able to see this status. So, you stay in full control.

This new feature will make sharing short updates much easier. Users can tell friends what they are doing or how they feel, without leaving old updates behind. If someone wants to change or delete their status early, they can do that too, anytime through the app settings.

WhatsApp has not announced the final release date yet. But the steady progress shows it may arrive in a future update soon. For people who love sharing updates but want to keep their profile fresh, this is good news.

Keep an eye out for this feature if you use WhatsApp on Android. It could help you say more, but only for as long as you want.