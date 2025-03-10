No More P2P App Transfers: Google Play Store Discontinues ‘Share Apps’ Feature

Google has officially removed the (Peer-to-Peer) P2P app transfer through its “Share apps” feature from the Play Store, marking the end of a once-useful tool that allowed users to transfer apps between devices without an internet connection. This change, first announced in December 2024, has now been implemented with the latest version (45.2.19-31) of the Play Store.

A Feature Designed for Offline App Sharing

Introduced in early 2021, the ‘Share apps’ function leveraged Google’s Nearby Share to facilitate seamless app transfers between Android devices. This was particularly beneficial in regions with limited internet connectivity, allowing users to install apps without consuming mobile data or relying on Wi-Fi. The feature was housed within the Play Store’s ‘Manage apps & devices’ section, where users could send and receive installed applications.

The Official Removal and Its Implications

As of March 2025, the feature has been phased out, with the Nearby Share icon disappearing from the Play Store’s interface. While Google has not provided a detailed explanation for the removal, the decision aligns with the company’s broader efforts to streamline its services and push for cloud-based solutions over direct device-to-device transfers.

Alternative Methods for App Sharing

Despite the discontinuation of this Play Store feature, users can still transfer apps using Google’s ‘Files by Google’ app, which offers a similar P2P sharing capability. To share apps through this method, users can navigate to ‘Apps’ under the ‘Categories’ section, select the desired application, and use the ‘Share’ option.

Additionally, third-party apps such as ShareMe, Xender, and AirDroid continue to provide P2P app-sharing capabilities, though they require manual downloads from trusted sources.

P2P App Transfers Discontinues: What This Means for Users?

For those in areas with limited or expensive internet access, the removal of ‘Share apps’ in the Play Store represents a shift away from offline app distribution. While alternative solutions exist, Google’s decision reflects a growing emphasis on cloud-based app management and installation, potentially making app sharing less accessible for users without reliable connectivity.

As Google continues to refine its ecosystem, users may see further changes that align with the company’s long-term vision for Android and the Play Store. In the meantime, those who relied on P2P app sharing will need to explore alternative methods to keep their devices updated and connected.

