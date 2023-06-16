No need to Visit Skin Specialist Anymore for Diagnosis, Check out why?

Google Lens has launched an exciting feature that simplifies the process of diagnosing potential skin diseases. With just a click, users can now use their smartphone camera or upload photos to access visually similar images, which helps in the recognition of a number of skin diseases.

The new functionality revolutionizes the way people can diagnose their skin problems. Users just have to take a photo of the affected area and Google Lens will provide them with relevant visual references. The results allow users to compare their skin condition with similar images.

Moreover, Google Lens takes this feature one step further by enabling users to describe specific attributes of their skin disease. This level of detail gives users a deeper insight into their skin problems.

The new feature offered by Google Lens can be a useful tool in raising awareness and providing initial guidance. However, we advise you to consult a qualified skin specialist for the confirmation of diagnosis. Nevertheless, the new feature has a huge potential to facilitate people in understanding their skin problems.

With the development of technology, healthcare is also advancing which is a pretty positive sign. Governments around the world should invest more in such kind of technologies that aid people in recognizing and dealing with their health problems

Also read:

PITB Announces 5000+ Free Google Career Certification Scholarships In Collaboration With Tech Valley