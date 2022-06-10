No need to worry for battery drainage anymore as 120W fast charging phone is now in customers reach

Previously battery drainage was a great issue in phones which interrupted people in their daily tasks and was extremely exhausting for them to charge their phones after every two or three hours. They had to carry their chargers along with them where ever they go which used to create a great hassle for the people to focus on their daily tasks. So in this digital era, we need a phone with a fast and long battery lifespan. Now a day’s people need innovative features in smartphones as they have become an essential element of everyone’s lifestyle. Brands keeping notes of issues in smartphones before have started working on the new cutting edge technology which meets the customer requirements. Recently Infinix has come up with an addition in their NOTE Series which will blow away customers’ attention with its premium features.

Infinix is now all set to roll out NOTE 12 VIP in the Pakistani Market which will definitely attract the customers with its high-end features. It comes with 120W hyper-safe charging technology which will give you ultra-fast charging without any drainage issues. People can now watch their favorite dramas, movies and can play high duty games and not worry about the battery going too low. The NOTE 12 VIP gives you maximized battery capacity with up to 4500mAh battery and hyper charging. You can go from 0% to full battery power in just 17 minutes. The new NOTE 12 VIP is a 7.89mm ultra-thin device and Infinix claims it to be the thinnest phone of the NOTE Series with 120W hyper charge technology.

As it also offers 18 thermal sensors which monitor the device’s temperature in real-time to ensure safe charging. Infinix assures 103 hardware and software full-link protection features. With three cameras in total, and two of note – the main camera has a 108MP 1/1.67″ sensor and an f/1.75 lens, the other remarkable camera is the 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide. And the third one is merely a 2MP depth-sensing unit. On the opposite side is a 16MP selfie camera and a huge 120Hz Amoled Display.

So, get ready to put your hands on this stellar NOTE 12 VIP with stylish design and cutting-edge technology. It not only has premium look but also has fast and safe battery charging which will save you from the trouble of charging the device all day so you can be more productive and have a less hectic work life.