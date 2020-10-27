No Time to Wait! Show the World What You Can Do In 5 Minutes with OPPO F17 Pro 5-Minute Challenge





OPPO is here again with yet another electrifying challenge for its audience to keep the element of fun alive in the lives of the young generation. OPPO’s 5-minute challenge is to encourage the millennials and generation Z to visually portray fun activities that can be done in 5 minutes. The campaign aims to highlight the convenience and utility of OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 that empowers people to stay connected for hours with just a 5-minute charge.

The 5-minute charge of OPPO F17 Pro offers users either 2 hours of Instagram, 2 hours of YouTube, 1 hour of TikTok, 1 hour of snapping photos, or 36 minutes of PUBG gaming allowing them to stay connected always. The challenge was kickstarted by Syra Yousuf’s video where she tries to get her portrait made in 5 minutes but does not succeed revealing that a painting may not done in 5 minutes but OPPO F17 Pro users can get 4 hours of talk time. Targeting the creative young minds and trendsetters instilled with the passion for self-expression, the brand has taken on board famous influencers to create the most unique and imaginative things that can be done in that given time.

The Instagram influencers tried out different scenarios such as doing makeup, making a cup of tea, working out, cleaning the room etc. to create interesting and innovative videos. Syra may have been unable to get a painting finished but Tasmia Khan and Tashfeen Arshad managed to finish their makeup in 5 minutes and called upon others to take the fun challenge. The brand believes that creativity is the essence of life and lies even in simple tasks as well. To further fuel the imagination, the brand is encouraging all to challenge themselves and unleash their creative imagination by coming up with unique tasks.

The challenge leverages the power of the young generation to best represent the 5-minute charge time creatively. It is open to all and people are already joining the fun bandwagon showcasing their creative scenarios.