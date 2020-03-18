HMD Global is goining to conduct a product launch event on March 19 in London and that is only open to the UK’s media due to travel restrictions. There it will unveil Nokia’s first 5G smartphone, but alongside that, the company is also getting reading to announce the Nokia 1.3. A reliable source has leaked the Nokia 1.3 Images.

A reliable leakster Evan Blass leaked press render of the Nokia 1.3, with a model code TA-1207. The render shows that the phone will be available in charcoal colour. The render also revealed its design.

Nokia 1.3 Images Leaked

The Nokia 1.3 will be coming with a waterdrop notch display that is surrounded by thick bezels on three sides. The phone has a huge chin that houses the Nokia moniker.

The upcoming smartphone rear is coming with a textured finish. The phone sports a single camera paired by an LED flash. You will also get to see a Nokia logo there and below is a speaker.

On the right side, there is the power button and volume rocker on the right side of Nokia 1.3, while on the left of the phone there is a dedicated Google Assistant button. When you look at the phone closely, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the phone.

FCC also revealed in January that the powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 2,920 mAh battery and the size of the phone’s screen is around 5.8″ diagonally.

