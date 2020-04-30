We thought that HMD Global has forgotten its cheapest handset when it was updating the software and sending that to its other smartphones. But we were totally wrong. The mobile manufactures have also started sending out Android 10 to Nokia 1 Plus today. The means Nokia didn’t ignore its lowest-end smartphones either.

Nokia 1 Plus Receives Android 10 Update

Today, Nokia 1 Plus is receiving the Android 10 (Go Edition) as this is the low-end phone so it doesn’t have enough oomph, and it is unable to run the full version of Android. That’s why the company has decided to roll out the cut-down version called Go Edition for the phone. Last year in February, it came with Pie, so now it is ready to jump to double digits.

Juho Sarvikas, the company’s Chief Product Officer, says:

“Your Nokia 1 Plus will feel ‘brand new all over again’ thanks to the many new features that are baked in.

Initially, the update will hit the devices in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen. 10% of units in these markets will get the update today, 50% by May 2, and 100% by May 4 because the company is sending the update in a staged rollout. After these areas, the company will roll out the update to other regions too.

