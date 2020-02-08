HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.2 phone back in June 2019. Now the phone has finally available in Pakistan. All the Nokia lovers in Pakistan will be happy to know that the Nokia 2.2 is available at a very low price. The phone has come with amazing specs. In Pakistan, users can get the phone through advance Telecom. Let’s have a look at the price of the phone.

Nokia 2.2- A Low-Priced Nokia Phone Lands in Pakistan

Price:

PKR 13,900

Key Specs and Feature:

Google Update supported 2 years OS update & 3 Years Security Update !!

Distinctive, Premium European Design

Leap Forward with the Latest AI TECHNOLOGY

The latest version of Android 9 Pie ( Android One )

5.71” HD+ 19:9with selfie notch.

CPU Helio A22, 4xA53 cores 2Ghz

3GB DDR4 RAM / 32GB INTERNAL MEMORY MicroSD support up to 400 GB

Rear: 13MP AF 1/3” 1.12um f/2.2; Single-LED Flash

Front: 5MP FF

The camera features: HDR, Panorama, Low Light enhancement, Time Lapse, Face Beauty & Mask

HDR, Panorama, Low Light enhancement, Time Lapse, Face Beauty & Mask 3000 mAh Battery

Google Assistant Button (Dedicated)

Android 9.0 Pie (Android one) Pure, secure and up to date Smartphone gets better over time.

Face unlock, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer,

Available Color. Tungsten Black & Steel

To Get this phone from Advance Telecom, Click Here