Nokia 2.2- A Low-Priced Nokia Phone Lands in Pakistan

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Feb 8, 2020
Less than a minute
Nokia 2.2 Pakistan

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.2 phone back in June 2019. Now the phone has finally available in Pakistan. All the Nokia lovers in Pakistan will be happy to know that the Nokia 2.2 is available at a very low price. The phone has come with amazing specs. In Pakistan, users can get the phone through advance Telecom. Let’s have a look at the price of the phone.

Nokia 2.2- A Low-Priced Nokia Phone Lands in Pakistan

Price:

  • PKR 13,900

Key Specs and Feature:

  • Google Update supported 2 years OS update & 3 Years Security Update !!
  • Distinctive, Premium European Design
  • Leap Forward with the Latest AI TECHNOLOGY
  • The latest version of Android 9 Pie ( Android One )
  • 5.71” HD+ 19:9with selfie notch.
  • CPU Helio A22, 4xA53 cores 2Ghz
  • 3GB DDR4 RAM / 32GB INTERNAL MEMORY MicroSD support up to 400 GB
  • Rear: 13MP AF 1/3” 1.12um f/2.2; Single-LED Flash
  • Front: 5MP FF
  • The camera features: HDR, Panorama, Low Light enhancement, Time Lapse, Face Beauty & Mask
  • 3000 mAh Battery
  • Google Assistant Button (Dedicated)
  • Android 9.0 Pie (Android one) Pure, secure and up to date Smartphone gets better over time.
  • Face unlock, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer,
  • Available Color. Tungsten Black & Steel

To Get this phone from Advance Telecom, Click Here

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker