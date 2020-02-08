Nokia 2.3 is the latest smartphone launched by HMD Global. All the Nokia lovers will be happy to know that the phone is now available for sale. The phone comes with Epic shots with AI Imaging and Long lasting Entertainment. In Pakistan, you will get the phone in Rs. 16,900. It comes with the Android 10 out of the box. To make the phone more stylish, it is crafted with Modern Day Essential. You can get this phone in Pakistan through Advance Telecom.

Everything You Need to Know About Nokia 2.3

Price:

PKR 16,900

Features and Specs:

6.21” HD+ 19 : 9 with a selfie notch. INCELL Display

Main CAMERA : 13MP + 2MP Depth

Front CAMERA: 5MP

MediaTek Helio A22 Quad-core (4x A53 2.0GHz)

2GB RAM / 32GB INTERNAL MEMORY MicroSD support up to 400 GB

Camera features: HDR, Low Light enhancement, Face Beauty

4000 mAh Battery

Android 9.0 Pie (Android one) UPGRADEABLE TO ANDOIRD 10 AND BEYOND

BIOMETRIC FACE UNLOCK, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor)

Available Color. CHARCOAL, CYAN GREEN, SAND

To get the phone from Advance Telecom, you will get a discount too. If you want to get this phone in Rs. 16,225