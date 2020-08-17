The recent report says that the Nokia 2.4 will be available in two configurations, one with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the other with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is another phone in Nokia’s 2X series that is coming with 3GB of RAM.

Nokia 2.4 to Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models

According to the new report, the phone will be coming in three color options. Several variants of the Nokia 2.4 were reportedly spotted in a US FCC listing showing single-SIM and dual-SIM versions. However, HMD Global still has not confirmed the existence of the Nokia 2.4.

NokiaPowerUser has also reported that the Nokia 2.4 will come in 2GB + 32GB storage and 3GB + 64GB storage configurations.It further said in the report that at the time of launch, the phone will be available in Blue, Grey, and Purple colors.

It is important to note that the Nokia 2X series is the brand’s entry-level smartphone series that is coming with very basic specifications and a maximum of 2GB RAM. The last year in June, Nokia 2.2 launched with 3GB of RAM.

Last month, a Geekbench listing spotted Nokia 2.4 with the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and 2GB of RAM. Another report claimed the phone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ notched display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The camera section of the phone is consists of dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Nokia 2.4’s front shooter will carry a 5-megapixel sensor.

Recommended Reading: Upcoming Nokia Smartphones will Revamp the overall Experience