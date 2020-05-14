Back in October 2018, the HMD Global announced the Nokia 3.1 Plus with Android Oreo picked up the Android Pie update last February. Now, the phone is going to receive the second major software upgrade that is Android 10.

Nokia 3.1 Plus Gets Android 10 Update

The new update is coming with the version V3.15H and offering features like Dark Mode, Smart Reply, new gesture navigation, and new controls for location and privacy. The April 2020 Android security patch is also available in the new build.

Below are the highlights of the features that you will get to see in the Android 10 update.

Native screen recording

Native desktop mode

Grouped silent notifications

QR codes to connect to Wi-Fi

Google Pay in the power menu

Improved privacy controls

New gesture navigation

Google Assistant “handles”

Accent colours and theming options

System-wide dark theme

The first wave of Android 10 update for Nokia 3.1 Plus will include 38 countries as it is rolling out in batches. You can find the list below.

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Cambodia

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

Georgia

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Laos

Lebanon

Libya

Luxembourg

Macau

Malaysia

Mongolia

Morocco

Nepal

Netherlands

Norway

Philippines

Russia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

So, if you are unable to find the update in your device then don’t get upset and keep calm. You might find it in the second wave.

Last month in April, the three devices of Nokia received the Android 10 update. These devices include the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

