Nokia 3.1 Plus Gets Android 10 Update
Back in October 2018, the HMD Global announced the Nokia 3.1 Plus with Android Oreo picked up the Android Pie update last February. Now, the phone is going to receive the second major software upgrade that is Android 10.
Nokia 3.1 Plus Gets Android 10 Update
The new update is coming with the version V3.15H and offering features like Dark Mode, Smart Reply, new gesture navigation, and new controls for location and privacy. The April 2020 Android security patch is also available in the new build.
Below are the highlights of the features that you will get to see in the Android 10 update.
- Native screen recording
- Native desktop mode
- Grouped silent notifications
- QR codes to connect to Wi-Fi
- Google Pay in the power menu
- Improved privacy controls
- New gesture navigation
- Google Assistant “handles”
- Accent colours and theming options
- System-wide dark theme
The first wave of Android 10 update for Nokia 3.1 Plus will include 38 countries as it is rolling out in batches. You can find the list below.
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Cambodia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- Georgia
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Philippines
- Russia
- Singapore
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Tunisia
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
So, if you are unable to find the update in your device then don’t get upset and keep calm. You might find it in the second wave.
Last month in April, the three devices of Nokia received the Android 10 update. These devices include the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.
Recommended Reading: Nokia 1 Plus Receives Android 10 Update