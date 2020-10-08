Nokia 3.1 has started receiving Android 10 update. The affordable smartphone was released with Android 8.0 Oreo. Earlier, HMD Global announced that the Nokia 3.1 would receive the update in the second quarter of the year, 2020. However, Nokia 3.1 has now started receiving.

Nokia 3.1 to Get the Android 10 Update

The countries that are supposed to receive the update in the first wave are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, or Vietnam.

“10% of units in these markets will get the notification today, 50% by October 10, and on October 12, all of them should be on the new version. As for other countries and territories, there’s no information yet, but we’re hoping the rollout will go global soon,” according to GSMA.

Users will get to enjoy several features such as Dark theme, Smart Reply, intuitive gestures, and more control over privacy and security in Android 10. The update also includes a Sound Amplifier feature that boosts, filters, and fine-tunes your phone’s audio for a better aural experience.

Users will also be able to set daily time limits on websites and apps. With the help of Android 10, parents will also be able to set up healthy digital habits for children via Family Link parental controls.

