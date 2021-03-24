Nokia 3.2 Receives Android 11 Update
In 2019, Nokia announced 3.2 with Android 9. Back in April 2020, the phone received Android 10 update. According to the latest report, the phone is now receiving Android 11 update.
The most amazing thing about the Nokia 3.2 is its battery that lasts for up to 2 days on a single charge, augmented with AI. Users can enjoy the watching videos and playing games on a big 6.26” HD+ screen.
Nokia 3.2 Receives Android 11 Update
With Android 11 update, all the users will get to enjoy the Built-in screen recording, new conversations tab, smart home and media controls, improved accessibility, improved prediction tools, security and privacy.
Bubbles is one of the most interesting features of Android 11 and most users appreciated it as the feature allow you to chat while multitasking.
According to Android, “With Android 11, you can pin conversations so they always appear on top of other apps and screens. Bubbles keep the conversation going—while you stay focused on whatever else you’re doing. Access the chat anytime or anywhere. Then carry on doing you”
In the first phase of roll out, the update will be released in the 34 countries that are listed below.
- Albania
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- Cambodia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- Georgia
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- India
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Macau
- Macedonia
- Malaysia
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Nepal
- Norway
- Philippines
- Serbia
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Ukraine
- Vietnam
Recommended Reading: Redmi Note 8 Starts Getting Android 11 Update