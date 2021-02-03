Nokia 5.4 is now official in Pakistan offering stock Android One experience. The body of the smartphone is made of plastic while screen of the phone is lacking the Gorilla Glass protection. The thickness of the phone is 8.7mm.

It is a mid level smartphone but gives you a good experience in basic usage and in some gaming. For smooth performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. The SoC is specially designed for mid-rangers.

For multi-tasking, the internal storage of the phone is 4/6GB RAM which is good enough for users and your apps in the phone will work smoothly.