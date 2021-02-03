Nokia 5.4 is Now Official in Pakistan
Nokia 5.4 is now official in Pakistan offering stock Android One experience. The body of the smartphone is made of plastic while screen of the phone is lacking the Gorilla Glass protection. The thickness of the phone is 8.7mm.
It is a mid level smartphone but gives you a good experience in basic usage and in some gaming. For smooth performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. The SoC is specially designed for mid-rangers.
Nokia 5.4 is Now Official in Pakistan
For multi-tasking, the internal storage of the phone is 4/6GB RAM which is good enough for users and your apps in the phone will work smoothly.
Now you can capture the beautiful shots with zero shutter lag on the powerful 48MP Quad camera and 16MP punch hole selfie camera. Plus, the camera of phone allows you record the video and add a little flair with tools like color grading.
Now you can enjoy the streaming, gaming and browsing on the impressive 6.39” HD+ punch hole screen. Plus, its eye-catching Nordic design adds good experience. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 4000 mAh that charges over 10W speed.
Nokia 5.4 is shipped with Android10, but HMD guarantees two years of Android upgrades. The phone is coming with a 3.5mm headphone jack and unremarkable mono-speaker.
The price of Nokia 5.4 is Rs. 31,999 while Pakistani variant has 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. To keep you productive, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform is optimized with the latest AI technology.
Recommended Reading: Nokia Launches 8.3 5G in Pakistan