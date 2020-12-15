Nokia is always considered as one of the most beloved and entrusted companies. The company was working on a number of devices to launch by the end of this year. Although there are many smartphones that the company has launched this year. But now, two days before the new year, the company has unveiled its mid-range smartphone. Nokia 5.4 is now official with Snapdragon 662. Let’s have a look at the other key specs.

Nokia 5.4 is Now Official with Snapdragon 662 and Quad-camera setup

First of all, the phone has come with a quad-camera setup in the back. The back camera setup features a 48MP primary camera along with a 5MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth data. Additionally, the phone has a capacitive fingerprint scanner below the circular camera cutout.

Furthermore, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging speed. The Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout for its 16MP selfie camera. As mentioned above, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 662 SoC. Moreover, the phone has 4GB RAM and two storage options – 64/128GB storage. Fortunately, you can also expand the storage using a micro SDcard.

The phone ships with Android 10 though an update to Android 11 is already in the works. This is worth mentioning here that the company is quite faster than other companies in bringing the software update to all of its devices. Also, Nokia 5.4 will be available in purple and blue colours and will retail for €189 (PKR ~37,000) in Europe.

The company is quite hopeful in bringing the phone in Asia. So, we may get the phone here soon. The pricing may variate in different regions.

