We have previously reported that Nokia is working on the successor of 5.3. Nokia 5.4 is all ready to hit the market very soon. According to Nokiapoweruser will launch sooner than expected. However, the phone has already been certified by FCC. The phone has appeared in many leaks and rumours that we know almost everything about the phone. Now let’s have a look at the Nokia 5.4 Specs Leak.

Nokia 5.4 Specs Leak: Check it Out Here

First of all, it will be a budget-friendly smartphone with some borderline entry-level specs like the display and the chipset. It will come with the Snapdragon 662 chipset. Also, the phone will feature a 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Users can also expand the storage using a microSD card for up to 256GB more space.

Additionally, the phone has a 6.39” LCD with 720p resolution. At the front, there will be a 16MP sensor. At the back, there will be a quad-camera setup – a 48 MP main one, a 5MP ultrawide-angle shooter, and two 2MP units.

Moreover, the Nokia 5.4 will have two memory configurations – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Additionally, the phone will come in Blue and Purple colours. But we may also get more colours later.

According to the rumours, the Nokia 5.4 will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. As far as its launch is concerned, we may get the phone by the end of this year alongside Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support, Also, the phone will have a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

These are all rumours. We will surely get more official information about the phone in the coming days.

