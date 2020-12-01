Nokia Mobile is on its way to launch the next iteration of the Nokia 5 series, called Nokia 5.4. The phone has also started popping up on the retailer sites. And now, a Nokia smartphone with model number TA-1333 appeared on FCC certification. Which is Nokia 5.4.

The FCC’s website shared a document that revealed the TA-1333’s powerhouse will be fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery. The upcoming smartphone will measure 161 x 76mm, that is similar to the Nokia 3.4’s dimensions.

Nokia 5.4 Specs Revealed by Listings

However, HMD didn’t share anything about the Nokia 5.4 yet. Well, Australian retailers Acquire and Aus Shop IT have listed the smartphone on their platforms. According to Acquire, the smartphone will hit the market in Blue colour with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The website lists the Purple model of the phone with the same memory configuration.

On the other hand, Aus Shop IT shared the details about the phone on its website. It says that the Purple Nokia 5.4 will have 4GB RAM and 128GB storage at AUD349. These prices shouldn’t be considered final until the company officially revealed.

However, according to the last week’s report, the Nokia 5.4 will pack a punch-hole display measuring around 6.4″ diagonally. The phone will be available in two memory configurations – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

According to media report, Nokia 5.4 may be soon launched with a hole-punch display but the report didn’t mention the name of processor. This upcoming mid-range smartphone from Nokia will be equipped with a faster SoC as compared to its predecessor.

