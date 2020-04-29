Nokia 6.2 Receives Android 10 Update

Last year in November, the Nokia 6.2 hit the land of our beloved country Pakistan and delivers premium experiences at an exceptional value. Now it became the latest device of HMD which gets Android 10 Update. Users will get to enjoy the redesigned UI, dark mode, new gesture navigation and privacy enhancements.

Nokia 6.2 just got upgraded to Android 10! Step up to more with many brand-new functionalities and fun features! 😍Check here for more details and the availability in different countries 👉 https://t.co/mMDpCF5IEh #Android10 #Nokia6dot2 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/2GrUqBWhwV

This new update has arrived now so it will take some time in spreading to more regions in the coming weeks. The company has included 43 countries in first wave.

The breath-taking PureDisplay of Nokia 6.2 comes with an advanced triple camera setup which is powered by AI experiences, all in one accessible smartphone.

The Phone’s ZEISS Optics camera and PureDisplay screen technology are enabling the users to capture incredible photos, watch all videos in HDR and go without charging for up to 2 days. The Nokia 6.2 allows users to take detailed photos, bokeh portraits and stunning wide-angle shots that capture more. The Nokia 6.2 is available in two colours variants-Ceramic Black and Ice paired with 4GB/128GB memory variant. The price of the phone is PKR 35,999.

