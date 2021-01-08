Nokia 6.3 to Come with Waterdrop-Style Notch
The renders of Nokia 6.3 have been leaked which showed that the phone is coming with a 360-degree look. According to the images shared by a noted tipster, the phone will have a waterdrop-style notch. In the center of the back panel, a quad rear camera setup is situated.
The phone is expected to measure 164.9×76.8×9.2mm and will have a 6.45-inch flat display. Other expected features will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.
The upcoming phone will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor mounted in the power button on the side of the phone just below the volume rocker. The Google Assistant button is available on the left side of the phone.
According to the previous reports, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series processor but HMD Global may surprise us and ship it with the new Snapdragon 480 chipset that has a 5G modem.
Other Expected Feature:
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 730
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 24 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
