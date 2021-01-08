The renders of Nokia 6.3 have been leaked which showed that the phone is coming with a 360-degree look. According to the images shared by a noted tipster, the phone will have a waterdrop-style notch. In the center of the back panel, a quad rear camera setup is situated.

Nokia 6.3 to Come with Waterdrop-Style Notch

The phone is expected to measure 164.9×76.8×9.2mm and will have a 6.45-inch flat display. Other expected features will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The upcoming phone will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor mounted in the power button on the side of the phone just below the volume rocker. The Google Assistant button is available on the left side of the phone. The phone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone port.

According to the previous reports, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series processor but HMD Global may surprise us and ship it with the new Snapdragon 480 chipset that has a 5G modem.

Other Expected Feature:

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 730 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 24 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)

