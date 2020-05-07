HMD is getting ready to release the Nokia 6.3. The new report suggests that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 670 or 675 chipset. Last September, the company released Nokia 6.2 with the Snapdragon 636 SoC.

Nokia 6.3 will be running on Snapdragon 67x SoC

The camera section of the Nokia 6.3 will have a quad-camera setup on the rear of the phone with ZEISS branding. However, in the 6.2, there was no ZEISS optics while the phone was packed with a triple camera module comprising a 16MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP depth sensor units.

The Nokia 6.3 may come with PureDisplay along with a waterdrop notch up top for the 16MP selfie camera, the report claims. Unfortunately, there is no information about the pricing or a release date but the rumour says that the Nokia 6.3 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage will have an average global retail price of €249 and the phone is going to appear in Q3 2020 at a big Nokia launch event.

However, the launch event much depends upon the prevailing conditions because COVID19 impact has impacted all companies plans across the globe. And the availability of the phone might also start in Q3 2020 globally for the base 3GB/64GB RAM/ROM variant.