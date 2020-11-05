Nokia 6300 & 8000 are Coming Back with New 4G Models
HMD Global is bringing back two more classic Nokia smartphones from the grave. HMD Global is all set to introduce the 4G models of Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000, two classics of the early smartphone era. These two revamped handsets are expected to arrive within the next few weeks.
Writing on Twitter and WinFuture, Roland Quandt claims that “HMD Global has some nostalgia up its sleeve. The company plans to revive the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000, following the successes of re-launching the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8110 4G.”
The two phones will hit the market back with the support of 4G LTE and it is to be expected that they will also support other modern connectivity such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
Back in 2006, the company introduced Nokia with a 2-megapixel camera, an S40 OS, and was a popular phone at the time.
It is to be expected that the two devices will launch with popular apps installed, like Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Maps, YouTube and Twitter, among others.
We hope HMD Global will bring a lot of improvements in the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 in a few areas, but the charm of the original models should be retained.
