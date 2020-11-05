



HMD Global is bringing back two more classic Nokia smartphones from the grave. HMD Global is all set to introduce the 4G models of Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000, two classics of the early smartphone era. These two revamped handsets are expected to arrive within the next few weeks.

Nokia 6300 & 8000 are Coming Back with New 4G Models

Writing on Twitter and WinFuture, Roland Quandt claims that “HMD Global has some nostalgia up its sleeve. The company plans to revive the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000, following the successes of re-launching the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8110 4G.”

Nokia 6300 4G

Nokia 8000 4G

