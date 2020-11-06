



Recently, the Swedish telecom operator shared the comeback news of Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 feature phones on their website. Now, the new report has leaked the key specifications and colour options of the phones. According to the leak, the two 4G phones will run KaiOS.

Nokia 6300 & 8000 Key Specifications Leaked

Users will get to see the Nokia 6300 4G in three colour options while the Nokia 8000 4G will be available in four colours. The Nokia 6300 4G is reportedly based on the classic Nokia 6300 and the Nokia 8000 4G is based on the Nokia 8800.

Nokia 6300 4G specifications (expected)

Nokia Power User has reported that the Nokia 6300 4G will be coming with model number TA-1294, a dual-SIM variant of the phone. The phone will be running KaiOS and the display size will be a 2.4-inches.

Moreover, the upcoming phone is powered by a single-core processor. The internal storage will be 4MB RAM and 512MB with the support for expansion via microSD card (up to 32GB). It is to be expected that the powerhouse of Nokia 6300 4G will be backed by a 1,500mAh battery. The connectivity part of the phone includes LTE support, GSM/ WCDMA, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The measurement of Nokia 6300 4G is 131.4x53x13.7mm and weighs 104.7 grams. The phone will be available in Charcoal, Cyan, and White colour options.

Nokia 8000 4G specifications (expected)

TA-1303 is the model number of the Nokia 8000 4G, that suggests that it will be a dual-SIM variant. It will also run KaiOS and have a 2.8-inch display.

This upcoming feature phone will also run a single-core processor while the internal storage of the phone is 4MB RAM and 512MB which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). Connectivity options are similar to the Nokia 6300 4G. 1,500mAh battery will help the phone to run the system smoothly. The Nokia 8000 4G measures132.2×56.5×12.3mm while weight is 110 grams.

Recommended Reading: Nokia 6300 & 8000 are Coming Back with New 4G Models