Last September, Nokia 7.2 joined the big family of the Nokia and at that time it was running Android 9 Pie. Now the HMD Global has announced that it has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the device.

It has already been six months that the Android 10 is out. As Nokia 7.2 is the part of the Android One program, so it should also get the Android OS upgrades.

Nokia 7.2 Receives Android 10 Update

Below are the highlights of the features that you will get to see in the Android 10 update.

Native screen recording

Native desktop mode

Grouped silent notifications

QR codes to connect to Wi-Fi

Google Pay in the power menu

Improved privacy controls

New gesture navigation

Google Assistant “handles”

Accent colors and theming options

System-wide dark theme

Specs of the Nokia 7.2:

Body Dimensions 159.9 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.30 x 2.96 x 0.33 in) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), glass back (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.3 inches, 99.1 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~400 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 HDR10

Always-on display

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One Chipset Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 (14 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 512

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Zeiss optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS)

Selfie camera Single 20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, 0.9µm Features Zeiss optics, HDR Video [email protected]

