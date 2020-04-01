Nokia 7.2 Receives Android 10 Update

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Apr 1, 2020
1 minute read
Nokia 7.2 Receives Android 10 Update

Last September, Nokia 7.2 joined the big family of the Nokia and at that time it was running Android 9 Pie. Now the HMD Global has announced that it has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the device.

It has already been six months that the Android 10 is out. As Nokia 7.2 is the part of the Android One program, so it should also get the Android OS upgrades.

Below are the highlights of the features that you will get to see in the Android 10 update.

  • Native screen recording
  • Native desktop mode
  • Grouped silent notifications
  • QR codes to connect to Wi-Fi
  • Google Pay in the power menu
  • Improved privacy controls
  • New gesture navigation
  • Google Assistant “handles”
  • Accent colors and theming options
  • System-wide dark theme

Specs of the Nokia 7.2:

BodyDimensions159.9 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.30 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
Weight180 g (6.35 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 3), glass back (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic frame
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DisplayTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.3 inches, 99.1 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
HDR10
Always-on display
PlatformOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie); Android One
ChipsetQualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 (14 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPUAdreno 512
MemoryCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main CameraTriple48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesZeiss optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS)
Selfie cameraSingle20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, 0.9µm
FeaturesZeiss optics, HDR
Video[email protected]

Zainab Saeed

