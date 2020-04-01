Nokia 7.2 Receives Android 10 Update
Last September, Nokia 7.2 joined the big family of the Nokia and at that time it was running Android 9 Pie. Now the HMD Global has announced that it has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the device.
It has already been six months that the Android 10 is out. As Nokia 7.2 is the part of the Android One program, so it should also get the Android OS upgrades.
Below are the highlights of the features that you will get to see in the Android 10 update.
- Native screen recording
- Native desktop mode
- Grouped silent notifications
- QR codes to connect to Wi-Fi
- Google Pay in the power menu
- Improved privacy controls
- New gesture navigation
- Google Assistant “handles”
- Accent colors and theming options
- System-wide dark theme
Specs of the Nokia 7.2:
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.30 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), glass back (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.3 inches, 99.1 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|HDR10
Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 (14 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 512
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Zeiss optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS)
|Selfie camera
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, 0.9µm
|Features
|Zeiss optics, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
