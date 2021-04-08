HMD Global has started sending the Android 11 update to two smartphones known as the Nokia 8.1 from 2018 and the Nokia 2.3 from 2019. Both of these devices are now in the process of receiving the update to the latest stable version of Google’s OS.

In the first wave, the Nokia 8.1 will receive the update in Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Macau, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. In these countries, 10% of units will receive the update notification immediately while 50% by April 10, and 100% will receive the update on April 12. In the second wave, the update will come to more countries and regions.

Nokia 8.1 & Nokia 2.3 Receive Android 11

In the first wave, the Nokia 2.3 will receive the update in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hong Kong, Iceland, Latvia, Laos, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Norway, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Sweden, and Vietnam. In these countries, 10% of units are receiving the update notification immediately, 50% will have it by April 10, and 100% on April 12. The second wave will include the other countries.

Android 11 was released on September 8, 2020. It is the eleventh major release and 18th version of Android. This mobile operating system has been developed by the Open Handset Alliance led by Google and it is the latest Android version to date. The release of the first public beta was originally set to take place on June 3 at Google I/O.

