Nokia 800 Tough Set to Return with Refreshed Features and Modern Upgrades

The Nokia 800 Tough is reportedly making a comeback with a new version that brings subtle but meaningful upgrades to the rugged feature phone first launched in 2019. According to details shared by a tipster on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming model will keep its signature durability while receiving key hardware and software improvements.

The refreshed Nokia 800 Tough is expected to preserve the original’s robust build, featuring the same compact dimensions and heavy-duty design built to withstand tough conditions. It will continue to offer IP68-rated protection against dust and water and meet MIL-STD-810 military standards for durability.

Among the few but significant changes, the aging micro USB port will be replaced by a USB-C connector, offering more efficient charging and better compatibility with modern accessories. The phone’s operating system will also move from KaiOS 2.5.2 to KaiOS 3.1, which should enhance app performance and provide a smoother user experience.

Most other specifications, including the display and battery, are expected to remain unchanged. The Nokia 800 Tough has built a reputation for reliability among outdoor professionals and adventure enthusiasts due to its resilience against drops, moisture, and extreme temperatures.

There is currently no information on the expected launch date or pricing, but the updated model is likely to appeal to users seeking a simple and durable phone with a touch of modern convenience.

Also read:

Nokia Extends HMD Deal to Keep Feature Phones Alive Beyond 2026