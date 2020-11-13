Finally, Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G feature phones have been announced officially. Both phones are running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and powerhouses are fueled by a 1,500mAh removable battery.

Nokia 8000 4G & 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched Globally

The Nokia 8000 4G is coming with a 2-megapixel rear camera along with flash and the Nokia 6300 4G is bringing a VGA camera with a flash. The display of Nokia 8000 4G is a slightly larger which is 2.8-inch QVGA display while the Nokia 6300 4G is coming with a smaller 2.4-inch QVGA display. For texting, emailing and calling purposes, both phones carry a keypad at the bottom of the display.

Price of Nokia 8000 4G & Nokia 6300 4G:

The price of Nokia 8000 4G is EUR 79 whereas the Nokia 6300 4G is priced at EUR 49. The Nokia 8000 is available in Onyx Black, Opal White, Topaz Blue, and Cintrine Gold colour options.

The Nokia 6300 4G is available in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal, and Powder White colours. Currently, there’s no information about the exact availability as HMD Global only said that it will be available in selected markets.

Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G specifications:

Both the phones are running on KaiOS. Users will get to enjoy dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) slots.

The 8000 4G is running a KaiOS device, with WhatsApp and Facebook apps. Users can share the 4G connection with other devices through a Wi-Fi hotspot just like smartphones. The dimension of the handset is 132.2 x 56.5 x 12.3 mm and it weighs 110 grams. 8000 4G is supporting a single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by). It features a single rear camera, 5 MP while there is no camera on the front for selfies. Nokia 8000 4G is backed by a removable Li-Po 1500 mAh battery and has a loudspeaker facility.

New Nokia 6300 4G brings WhatsApp to the lowest price point yet. It offers streamlined connectivity thanks to 4G. The phone gives you the best experience of a call, watching videos on YouTube or playing your top tunes on the go. You can use hundreds of apps available on the app store including WhatsApp and Facebook.

