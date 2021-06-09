Nokia has just quietly revealed its latest smartphone which is super-affordable, C01 Plus. The phone looks exactly like the Nokia C1 Plus. Anyhow, there is differences in specs. First of all, the newly launched smartphone has come with an Android 11 Go Edition. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

Nokia C01 Plus arrives with Android 11 Go Edition

Check Also: Former Nokia and HMD exec Juho Sarvikas joins Qualcomm

The smartphone has a 5.45” display with HD+ resolution and an 18:9 ratio. The display size is a bit shorter as compared to other smartphones available these days in the market. There are bezels on top and bottom. You will see a 5MP selfie snapper, LED flash, and an earpiece at the top. Whereas, the bottom simply has the Nokia logo. There is also a single 5MP camera at the back along with a flash as well.

Furthermore, the phone has a Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 1GB RAM. The internal storage is 16GB. Luckily there is a microSD card to expand the storage up to 128GB. This handset does not have a fingerprint scanner, but the OS supports facial recognition. It also comes with dual-SIM capabilities.

Currently, the phone is available for pre-order at the Nokia Russia online store. It is available in two colours – Purple and Blue. The availability in other markets is not known yet. But we hope to get the phone here by the end of next month.

As far as its pricing is concerned, it costs around $90 in Russia. In my opinion, it will be available here at the price range of PKR 8000-9000.



