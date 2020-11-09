Nokia C1 Plus Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch





Back in December 2019, HMD Global introduced the Nokia C1 for the users which is a compact entry-level smartphone. Recently, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) authority certified the Nokia phone with model number TA-1312 and the latest report by Nokia Power User has revealed the key details of the Nokia C1 Plus. According to the fresh leaks, soon the company will launch this new device.

Nokia C1 Plus specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Nokia C1 Plus is expected to come with 4G capabilities and will sport a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution. The phone will be running a 1.4GHz octa-core processor. At the moment, there is no information about the name of the processor.

According to the leak, the internal storage of the phone will be 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB that can be expended with a microSD card for additional storage. The upcoming phone is backed by a 2,500mAh battery. The camera section of the phone will consist of a 5-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera. Users will not be able to find FingerPrint Scanner for Bio-metric Security. The phone has a 3.5mm Jack.

The thickness of this upcoming phone will measure 149.1 x 71.2 x 8.75mm and will be available in two colour variants in the market-Red and Blue. It is to be reported that HMD Global is all set to launch the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView soon. So, the company might also launch the Nokia C1 Plus alongside these phones.

