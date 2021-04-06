Nokia C20 Gets Bluetooth Certification

HMD Global is planning to introduce the Nokia C20 on April 8. The smartphone has now received the Bluetooth SIG certification. The C20’s Bluetooth SIG listing has revealed that the smartphone will come in four different model codes which must be for different regions and will have different memory configurations. The model number of the devices are- TA-1352, TA-1356, TA-1339, and TA-1348.

The C20’s new certification has also suggested that it will be very cheap on its debut. So we can assume that all new four Nokia C20 variants will indeed fall in budget category.

The Bluetooth SIG have also suggested that the models have the aging 4.2 standard; moreover, it seems the SoC facilitating this is made not by a typical mobile-device supplier like Qualcomm, but by Unisoc instead. Therefore, the C20 line seems to pitch the cost-conscious users on their debut. It is to be expected that the Nokia C20 could run on the Android 11 Go version.

