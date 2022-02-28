Nokia C21 and C21 Plus Announced with Metal Frames and 6.5″ Displays

HMD introduced its first Nokia C-series phone in 2020. Now, the company has announced two more C-series smartphones. Nokia C21 and C21 Plus are the latest addition to the family with metal frames and 6.5″ displays. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phones.

Nokia C21 Plus

First of all, Nokia C21 Plus has launched with a 6.5” panel with 720 x 1,600 px resolution (20:9). The phone runs a clean Android 11 Go Edition and will receive quarterly security patches for two years.

Additionally, the phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset. It is paired with 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM plus 32GB or 64GB storage and there is a microSD slot available. The phone has a 5MP selfie camera. There is a fingerprint reader on the back. Also, it has a 13 MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor and an LED flash.

Interestingly, there are two versions of the C21 Plus. One has a 5,050 mAh battery for three days battery life. The other is lighter with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity for two-day battery life. In either case, you get a 10W charger.

Nokia C21

On the other hand, Nokia C21 is a more affordable version of the plus. It comes with the same 6.5” display (720 x 1,600 px).

The phone is powered by the same Unisoc chipset. However, it has come with 2GB or 3GB, storage is again either 32GB or 64GB. The dedicated microSD slot remains as does the commitment for 2 years of security patches.

Additionally, the phone has a 3,000 mAh battery capacity. Also, it only supports charging at 5W (and comes with a 5W charger and micro USB cable).

The main camera has also been downgraded to 8 MP, but the selfie camera keeps its 5 MP sensor. Face and fingerprint unlocking are both available.

The Nokia C21 and C21 Plus are coming soon. We will update you about its pricing info as soon as it is available.

