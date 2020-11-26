Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

Photo of Zainab Saeed Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Nov 26, 2020
1 minute read
HMD Global is getting ready to introduce a new Nokia phone codenamed ‘Cable’. The phone appeared on Geekbench that named as HMD Global Cable. Geekbench also revealed some specifications. The Nokia phone will be running on Android 10.

The phone scored 100 in the single-core test and 280 in the multi-core test. It is powered by Qualcomm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. HMD Global named the phone after the game’s character. The cable is a character in the Marvel comics who also features in the Deadpool 2 movie.

The Nokiamob spotted the upcoming Nokia Cable on Geekbench. According to the listing, Nokia phone will come with an ARM Qualcomm quad-core processor with cores clocked at 1.30 GHz.

System Information

System Information
Operating SystemAndroid 10
ModelHMD Global Cable
MotherboardCable
Processor Information
NameARM Qualcomm
Topology1 Processor, 4 Cores
IdentifierARM implementer 65 architecture 7 variant 0 part 3331 revision 4
Base Frequency1.30 GHz
Memory Information
Size1.84 GB
Type

Single-Core Performance

Single-Core Score100
Crypto Score130
Integer Score106
Floating Point Score83

Multi-Core Performance

Multi-Core Score280
Crypto Score381
Integer Score289
Floating Point Score243

Nokia knows that affordable smartphones are always needed on the market for people to enter the smartphone world and this is the reason that Nokia is getting ready to launch Cable.

