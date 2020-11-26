Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

HMD Global is getting ready to introduce a new Nokia phone codenamed ‘Cable’. The phone appeared on Geekbench that named as HMD Global Cable. Geekbench also revealed some specifications. The Nokia phone will be running on Android 10.

The phone scored 100 in the single-core test and 280 in the multi-core test. It is powered by Qualcomm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. HMD Global named the phone after the game’s character. The cable is a character in the Marvel comics who also features in the Deadpool 2 movie.

The Nokiamob spotted the upcoming Nokia Cable on Geekbench. According to the listing, Nokia phone will come with an ARM Qualcomm quad-core processor with cores clocked at 1.30 GHz.

