Nokia Extends HMD Deal to Keep Feature Phones Alive Beyond 2026

Nokia has extended its licensing agreement with HMD Global, allowing the latter to continue producing and selling Nokia feature phones for another two to three years beyond the original 2026 expiry, according to people familiar with the matter.

The extension, not yet formally confirmed, means Nokia’s iconic feature phones will remain available through HMD until at least 2028–2029. HMD Global currently manufactures these devices in China and India.

Nokia Feature Phones: Legacy Partnership Extended

HMD Global has been the custodian of the Nokia brand for mobile devices since 2016, reviving one of the most recognized names in telecommunications. Over the past eight years, HMD has relied on Nokia’s enduring brand equity to maintain a strong foothold in the feature phone segment, even as global consumers have steadily shifted toward smartphones.

The extension of the licensing deal provides operational continuity for both companies. For Nokia, it safeguards brand presence in a category it once defined globally, while for HMD it ensures access to a legacy name that still resonates strongly across diverse markets. -source.

Strategic Outlook

Industry observers note that the deal’s renewal comes as HMD looks to diversify beyond Nokia-branded devices. The company has already signalled plans to launch its own HMD-branded smartphones and tablets, as well as explore collaborations with third-party brands.

Despite this pivot, feature phones remain an important part of HMD’s portfolio, offering affordable, durable devices that continue to find buyers worldwide. Analysts suggest the Nokia name still carries significant weight in both urban and rural markets, particularly among users seeking simple, reliable mobile devices.

No official statement has been made so far by either company; however, multiple sources in China and other regions confirmed that the agreement has been renewed for at least another two years, possibly three.

For now, the extension ensures that Nokia’s legacy feature phone line will remain on shelves worldwide, sustaining a brand that once defined global mobile communication, while giving HMD the space to expand its identity in the broader digital devices market.

ALSO READ: Nokia Eyes New Licensing Deal for Mobile Comeback, Again