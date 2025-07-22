Nokia Eyes New Licensing Deal for Mobile Comeback, Again

Nokia may have left phone-making behind years ago, but it’s not done cashing in on the power of its name just yet. With its partnership with HMD Global nearing its end, the Finnish tech giant has confirmed it’s on the hunt for a new manufacturer to carry the Nokia badge into the future.

What’s unusual this time is where the announcement came from – not a corporate press release, not a flashy tech conference, but a simple Reddit reply. Responding to a fan’s question, an official Nokia community manager revealed the company is “actively looking for a large-scale mobile manufacturer” to explore a new collaboration.

End of the HMD Era: A Slow Fade for Nokia-Branded Phones

HMD Global has been producing Nokia-branded devices since 2016, powered by a team of former Nokia staff and backed by several of the company’s original patents. Initially, the partnership seemed promising; nostalgic hits like the revamped Nokia 3310 stirred excitement, and the ambitious (if flawed) Nokia 9 PureView aimed to reclaim some flagship glory.

But that momentum didn’t last. In recent years, HMD scaled back its ambitions, shifting toward affordable mid-range and repairable phones. In 2024, it officially began releasing smartphones under its own name, although it still produces feature phones with the Nokia label.

With HMD’s exit from the U.S. market and its licensing deal set to expire in 2026, Nokia’s decades-long journey in mobile devices is once again at a crossroads.

Does the Nokia Comeback Still Have a Shot?

For those who remember the early 2000s, Nokia wasn’t just a brand; it was the brand. At its peak, it was the world’s top phone maker. But failure to adapt to the smartphone revolution led to its 2014 sale of the mobile business to Microsoft, a move that ended in disappointment and retreat.

Since then, Nokia has focused on telecommunications infrastructure and licensing its brand to third parties. But now, with its latest statement, the company is signaling that a new chapter could be possible if the right partner comes along.

Whether another manufacturer can succeed where HMD struggled is a different question. Even with brand recognition, nostalgia, and a head start in infrastructure, HMD couldn’t make Nokia a contender against Apple, Samsung, or fast-moving Chinese competitors like Xiaomi and Vivo.

Looking Ahead: Revival or Final Farewell?

The road to a successful Nokia comeback is steep. A new partner would need more than just a license. It would need vision, resources, and a willingness to invest long-term. So far, Nokia hasn’t named any potential collaborators, nor has it clarified whether the future lies in smartphones, feature phones, or something else entirely.

But even without specifics, one thing is clear: Nokia isn’t done trying. Its name still holds weight in parts of the world, especially among users who grew up with the brand. And if a capable manufacturer takes up the challenge, the Nokia badge might once again find a place in people’s pockets, not just their memories.