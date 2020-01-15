Nokia brings two new entry level handsets for their consumers. The company holds grand launch event of Nokia 2.3 & Nokia C1 in Pakistan . Both these devices are available in affordable prices.

The Nokia C1 is available at PKR-7,850/- while Nokia 2.3 is available at PKR-16900/-.

Nokia Holds Launch Event of Nokia 2.3 & Nokia C1 in Pakistan

The Nokia fans would be definitely feel excited to know that their favorite brand is offering them devices with amazing specs in low prices. Let’s discuss some of their key features.

Specs of Nokia 2.3:

You can enjoy the videos with the large 6.2” HD+ 19:9 screen. It has a sophisticated selfie notch and in-cell display for better viewing experience. The phone is certified Android One, which means it has a pure software experience with a streamlined interface and no bloatware.

The handset has a AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology for up to 2 days of battery life from a single charge. The phone gives you surety of more security with biometric face recognition for quick and secure phone unlock.

The camera section of the phone has 13 MP and 2 MP dual sensor rear camera, exclusive bokeh effects and focus adjustment. The internal storage is 32 GB but you expand that with MicroSD card slot up to 512 GB.

More interestingly, customers will get 12GB of Zong data free initially.

Specs of Nokia C1:

Enjoy your photos and videos with the impressive 5.45” display. Nokia C1 stay charged all day with the 2500mAh battery.The phone comes with Operating system Android 9 Pie. You can take selfies to the next level with the 5 MP front camera and flash and amazing shots with 5 MP, f/2.4 auto-focus.

The internal storage is 16 GB, which is expandable to 64 GB via Micro SD card slot. You can also enjoy FM radio. The phone has 3.5 mm headphone jack and Microphone. It comes with Dual SIMs and Google Assistant Button.

