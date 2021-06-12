Nokia Introduces Budget-Friendly C20 Plus Smartphone

Sehrish KayaniLast Updated: Jun 12, 2021
Nokia C20 Plus

In April, HMD Global launched the Nokia C20 and now it introduces the Plus edition. Like the C20, the Nokia C20 Plus is equipped with Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a Unisoc SoC. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, also has a microSD card slot that can be used to increase storage by up to 256GB. More details can be found here:

C20 Plus body

Also Read: &#8220; Your SIM cards will be blocked if not vaccinated&#8221;, Telcos reject this statement by Punjab Govt

Nokia C20 Plus Specifications & Price:

The Nokia C20 Plus comes in a single-piece polycarbonate shell with a 3D corrugated design that makes it tough and durable. A round camera module and a textured back are provided for this handset. The LCD panel has a 6.5-inch screen-to-body ratio of 77.5 %, 720×1600 pixels, a ratio of 20:9, and 269 PPI pixel density.

Nokia C20 Plus

The smartphone display has a waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie camera and a circular module on the back contain the main camera with an 8MP and 2MP depth camera.

The Octa-core SC9863A SoC is built on a 28 nm architecture. As for storage concerns, the device has 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot that supports up to 256 GB of storage expansion. Android 11 Go Edition runs on this phone.

C20 Plus Camera

The Nokia C20 Plus doesn’t include a fingerprint reader feature, although it has Face Unlock for biometric unlocking. It also comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a battery of 4,950 mAh, which can power up to 10W through a micro-USB connector. The smartphone is available in the two color options of Ocean Blue and Graphite Black.

The Nokia C20 Plus price set at $110/€90 (Approximately Rs.18,000 ) and its sale will be started from June 16 in China.

Nokia C20 Plus Complete Specifications:

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCH Announced 2021, June 11
Status Sale Date: June 16
BODY Dimensions 165.4 x 75.9 x XX.X mm
Weight 204.7 g (7.23 oz)
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 PPI density)
PLATFORM OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY Card slot microSDXC
Internal 32GB 3GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA Dual 8 MP
2 MP, (depth)
Features LED flash
Video [email protected]
SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP
Video 720p
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0
MISC Colors Ocean Blue, Graphite black
Price About $110 – 18,000 PKR
BATTERY Type Li-Ion 4950 mAh, removable
Charging Charging 10W

You may be also interested in: Facebook Plans to Enter into Smartwatch Market with Dual Cameras


Sehrish KayaniLast Updated: Jun 12, 2021
Photo of Sehrish Kayani

Sehrish Kayani

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×