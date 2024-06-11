In a significant leap in communication technology, Nokia has unveiled a new technology called “immersive audio and video,” which promises to revolutionize the quality of phone calls. This cutting-edge innovation enhances call interactions by introducing three-dimensional sound, making conversations more lifelike and engaging.

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, who has been a pivotal figure in the telecom industry, demonstrated this new technology during a phone call. Lundmark, who was also present during the first 2G call in 1991, emphasized the transformative nature of this advancement. “We have demonstrated the future of voice calls,” he stated, highlighting the substantial improvements over current smartphone calls.

Nokia Introduces Immersive Audio and Video Technology: The Future of Voice Calls

Today, smartphone calls use monophonic sound, which compresses audio elements and results in a flatter, less detailed sound. The new immersive audio technology changes this by introducing 3D audio, allowing callers to hear everything as if they were in the same room. This creates a more natural and vivid communication experience.

Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, described the innovation as the most significant advancement in live voice calling since the advent of monophonic telephony audio. “It is the biggest leap forward in the live voice calling experience,” she said, underscoring the impact of this technology on everyday communications.

The demonstration call was made with Stefan Lindström, Finland’s Ambassador of Digitalisation and New Technologies, using a regular smartphone over a public 5G network. This showcases the practical application and potential for widespread adoption of the technology. Lukander also mentioned that this technology is becoming standardized, allowing network providers, chipset manufacturers, and handset makers to start implementing it in their products.

Jyri Huopaniemi, head of audio research at Nokia Technologies, explained the potential applications of immersive audio. Beyond person-to-person calls, you can use it in conference calls to separate participants’ voices based on their spatial locations. This means that in a multi-person call, each participant can hear the voice of others from a distinct direction, mimicking a real-life group conversation.

The technology leverages the capabilities of modern smartphones, most of which are equipped with at least two microphones. These devices can transmit the spatial characteristics of a call in real-time, making the implementation of immersive audio feasible without significant hardware changes.

This innovation is part of the forthcoming 5G Advanced standard. Nokia aims to capitalize on licensing opportunities with this technology, though it may take a few years before it becomes widely available. The integration of immersive audio into mainstream devices will mark a new era in communication, offering a richer, more immersive experience for users.