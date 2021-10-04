The famous Finnish tech giant Nokia has made leaps and bounds in manufacturing telecom infrastructure after its downfall in the mobile phone market. Recently, the company has shown interest in helping Pakistan’s telecom sector to develop a 5G ecosystem in the country. Nokia intends to cooperate with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) for this purpose.

Nokia Keen to Assist Pakistan in Developing 5G ecosystem

Though, according to some recent reports the MoITT has already rolled out a consultation process for the launch of the 5G services in Pakistan. The ministry has already sorted out around 7 bands for the adoption of 5G technology. These 7 bands have further been divided into 3 categories i.e. low, mid, and high bands. These include 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 2.6 GHz; 3.5 GHz; Millimeter-wave bands; C-Band (3.6-4.2) GHz, and Unlicensed Backhaul Frequency bands (P2P and P2MP).

Along with that, a meeting was organized with the respective 5G vendors that were headed by Muhammad Umar Malik. Furthermore, the meeting was also attended by officials from Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia online from their regional headquarters with a primary motive of discussing the future of 5G services in the country. During the meeting, the subject of interoperable airwaves band with the interoperable UE and 5G Telecom equipment were discussed.

According to an official from Nokia,

Nokia is committed to share its global experience in 5G technology setup, phased evolution and use cases from other markets with the MoITT.

Till now, an advisory committee called the 5G Pakistan Plan Committee has been formed which would concentrate on defining a 5G roadmap and then finalize the respective recommendation so that Pakistan can officially move on the 5G roadmap.

