Nokia Launched Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 Silently

The new addition in the Nokia audio products range introduced, as named Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600. Nokia didn’t announce the True wireless earphones (TWS) released publicly, only made them available quietly on its website. The Nokia professional True Wireless Earphones P-3600 is available in a single color option and comes with support for adaptive SBC and AptX audio codecs. It has a battery life of six hours that can be increased up to 24 hours with the charging case. The IPX4 water resistance is also provided in the TWS earphones.

Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 Specifications

The Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P-3600 earphones feature a dual-driver configuration with a balanced armature and 8mm dynamic drivers. They have a 20Hz to 20000Hz frequency response range and are supported by Bluetooth 5.2. The HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP Profiles are provided in the TWS. The Nokia True Wireless Earphones P-3600 supported audio formats include the Adaptive SBC and AptX.

Both wireless headphones have a 45mAh battery and a 400mAh battery is loaded in the charging case. Nokia says the P3600 will carry a single charge for up to 6 hours and the charging case can provide up to 24 hours. The TWS earphones can be charged in about two hours approximately.

The Nokia Professional P3600 True Wireless Earphones deliver Clear Voice Capture Technology for better voice calling and are optimized for Siri and Google Assistant. There is a game mode that also decreases latency. Therefore, these are the available details about the earphones.

Audio Product Price

Nokia has yet to reveal the P3600 TWS earphones cost as its labeled “coming soon” on its website. It is expected to launch shortly, and more information will be available soon.

