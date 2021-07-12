Nokia Launches the BH-805 Noise Cancelling Earbuds in More Countries

Nokia launched its first-ever headphone Nokia BH-805 that includes active noise cancellation and commercial-grade hearing protection. The Nokia BH-805 earbuds can actively eliminate and modify up to 25 decibels background noise. There is also an Ambient mode available for the Nokia noise cancellation earphones, which allow the user to listen to the background sounds.

In India and China, Nokia had already launched the BH-805 earphones, which had marketed the earbuds for several months with Nokia’s license partners. However, the BH-805 earbuds for the European market were just formally launched by Nokia. It is currently available in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, and has a price tag of $118.

Nokia Launches the BH-805 Noise Cancelling Earbuds in Europe

The Nokia Lite earbuds have a strong resemblance to the latest BH-805, both are comparable in several ways. Earbuds BH-805 audio buds are powered by 13 mm graphene. A 400mAh charging case combines the two 45mAh batteries in each earbud, allowing you to play for up to five hours without a charging device and 20 hours within the charging case. The battery capacity will be reduced when the Active Noise Cancellation will be activated on the BH-805.

The earbuds have a USB-C charging port for fast charging. The connectivity of Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5, and Google Assistant also available in earbuds. Headphones BH-805 active noise cancelation earphones will come with two color variations, users can have the option to choose the Charcoal color or the Polar sea color option.

The pack contains earbuds, a recharging case, three-sized ear tips, a USB-C cable, and a Quick Guide, all in a recyclable paper box. Nokia did not reveal its plans to launch earbuds in worldwide markets.

