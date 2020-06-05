A more affordable Nokia Smart TV has been launched in India via Flipkart nearly half a year after the series was first introduced. The latest variant features almost the same design, a downsized display, and begins at roughly Rs. 69,800 (PKR) this time.

The Nokia Smart TV 2020 encompasses a 43-inch LED panel with a 4K resolution and it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 content, and a wide colour range. The 4K LED is equipped with Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology along with the ability to upgrade lower resolution content to 4K quality.

Nokia Releases a 43-inch 4K Smart TV in a Budget Price

As mentioned earlier, the design of the 4K TV is similar to the larger 55-inch model from previous year with sleek surrounding bezels and a thicker chin on top of a metallic stand.

In case of audio, the TV is equipped with a 24W speakers optimized by popular company JBL along with Dolby signature audio experience, and enhanced loudness. Also, there is DTS TruSurround joined with a three-dimensional 5.1 channel surround sound. The TV boots Android 9.0 TV as Operating System with support for more than 5,000 apps and games.

Now if we talk about connectivity, the TV has a couple of USB ports, three HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4GHz WiFi. The 4K TV is powered by a quad-core CPU with Mali 450 GPU, 2.25 GB RAM, and 16 GB storage space. The Nokia Smart TV will go for sale in India on June 8 and will be released to the international market soon.

