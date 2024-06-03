Nokia recently published its report on the company’s performance in 2023, revealing some intriguing details about its various business segments. Of particular interest are Nokia’s activities in the smartphone industry.

Nokia Technologies is responsible for managing Nokia’s vast patent portfolio and monetizing its intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand itself. Although this division experienced a decline in net sales, it achieved financial stability by completing its smartphone patent license renewal cycle in early 2024. This stability is crucial for maintaining its operations and continuing innovation.

In 2023, Nokia Technologies secured more than 50 licensing deals. Among these were agreements with major companies like Apple, Lenovo, and Samsung. They also signed deals with notable brands such as Honor, OPPO, and vivo. These agreements highlight Nokia’s extensive influence and the value of its intellectual property in the tech industry.

Nokia Reveals 2023 Report – More Smartphones Are Coming

Moreover, Nokia Technologies was prolific in innovation, filing patents for over 2,300 new inventions. The division continued to invest in emerging focus areas, including automotive technology, consumer electronics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These efforts have helped the department achieve an annual net sales run rate of approximately EUR 1.3 billion.

A significant aspect of Nokia’s strategy involves its partnership with HMD Global. In 2016, Nokia entered a strategic agreement with HMD, granting the latter an exclusive global license to create Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets for ten years. This agreement allows Nokia to receive royalty payments from HMD for sales of these devices, covering both brand and patent licensing.

Since 2020, Nokia has held a 10% ownership stake in HMD, classifying it as an investment in an associate. Despite this collaboration, the partnership has not been as profitable as hoped. In 2023, Nokia recorded an impairment loss of EUR 28 million related to its investment in HMD. This loss was noted in the share of results from associates and joint ventures.

In August 2023, Nokia and HMD amended their licensing agreement, setting HMD’s exclusive license expiration to create Nokia-branded devices for March 2026. This change hinted at potential shifts in their business strategies.

Future Prospects

In September 2023, HMD announced plans to transition to a multi-brand strategy. This new strategy involves producing an original range of HMD devices alongside Nokia-branded phones. This move marks a significant shift in HMD’s approach and indicates a diversification of its product offerings.

The new strategy lays out HMD’s plans for the future. While the specifics of the Nokia-HMD agreement remain undisclosed, 2023 was a pivotal year for both companies. The future of Nokia devices is now uncertain, raising questions about whether Nokia will exit the phone business entirely or continue producing feature phones. The fate of Nokia’s 10% stake in HMD is still unclear.

By late 2024 or 2025, the industry should have more clarity on whether a new player will take on the Nokia brand and produce licensed devices. This period will be critical in determining the next steps for Nokia’s presence in the smartphone market and the evolution of its partnership with HMD Global.

In summary, Nokia’s 2023 report highlights significant developments and strategic decisions impacting its smartphone business. The company’s efforts in patent licensing, innovation, and its partnership with HMD Global are central to its ongoing strategy and financial health. The coming years will reveal the full impact of these decisions on Nokia’s future in the smartphone industry.