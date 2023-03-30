Nokia Reveals New UI Design Language, ‘Pure UI’

The Finnish company Nokia is back with another technological innovation. A fresh user interface design language called Pure UI has been recently developed by the Nokia Design Team. The new user interface will be used for Nokia phones along with some of the other products from Nokia.
Nokia Pure Typeface:
The Nokia Pure typeface, which will be utilized throughout the UI, is a significant component of the new appearance. For Pure, new icons have also been created. They are constructed using strokes, whose thickness can be changed to suit the display needs and capabilities of a particular device. When a certain component has to grab the user’s attention, they also add fluid animations. Also, the Nokia team has created standardized components that designers can utilize to swiftly create screens with a uniform appearance.
Design of Pure UI:
If we take about the design of Pure UI, it features a clean, minimalistic appearance that is now in trend. Furthermore, it is designed to be consistent, adaptable, and futuristic. The overall appearance is determined by a number of factors, starting with templates and guidelines.
The dark mode is definitely supported, and elements and icons change their designs as the mode changes. Nokia phones have so far maintained an appearance that is very similar to vanilla Android, but Pure UI should start to gain traction. Nevertheless, it is not stated how soon that will occur. Once more, this will be used on phones as well as other devices.
For instance, Nokia Pure UI’s powerful components can be leveraged to create intricate web-based dashboards. The user interface can be scaled to fit everything from small wrist-worn displays to wall-mounted panels.
