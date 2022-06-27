Nokia Style+ Specs Surfaces on the Certification Site

Nokia is all set to launch it new device by the name Style+. The name of the device has been confirmed by various certification leaks from China’ China Quality Certification (CQC) and Wi-Fi alliance. The Nokia Style+ on the FCC has been spotted with the model number TA-1448.

As per the leaks the device has the dimensions 166.1mm tall and 76.4mm wide. The certification sites gives the layout of the device’s backside, which is more like the recently leaked Nokia G400 or the Nokia G11 design.

The design shows a triple-rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the main snapper, 5-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the selfie cam the device has a 16-megapixel camera. An image of the front has also surfaced but it does not clearly shows how the selfie camera is housed. So we cannot say whether selfie cam is in a teardrop or a punch hole. As per the leak the display seems to be an LCD.

The new Nokia is said to support the dual-band Wi-Fi ac and 5G cellular. It will run Android 12. Regarding the battery size, the leaks says it will have a 4,900 mAh which might be promoted as a 5,000 mAh battery. The charging tech is an AD-020US charger, which we believe to be a 20W unit.

Regarding the price or the launch nothing has been seen in the leaks or the rumors. But as the device has appeared in the listing it can be assumed the launch date is not very far. So keep your fingers crossed.

