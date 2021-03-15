Three Nokia Power Banks with 22.5W Fast Charging Coming Soon

Nokia official online store has listed three new Nokia power banks as coming soon. Power banks come in a different capacity from 10000mAh and up to 30000mAh.

Nokia’s three Power Banks names are respectively P6201, P6202,and P6203. Check below Power Banks specifications and features:

Nokia Power Bank P6201- 10000mAh

It has a power of 10000mAh and a very lightweight, square shape (with curved corners). It is also the only one that comes with an LED battery indicator that shows the battery level in percentage. You just need to shake it to see how much battery level it remains or charging status.

Two USB-A output ports are available on the power bank, the one with a 5W maximum power output and the other with a 10.5W maximum output. There is also the Type-C port and the Micro-USB input port in Nokia Power Bank P6201.

Nokia Power Bank P6201 Specifications

Power bank solution: IP5189

Input voltage / current: Type-C / Micro USB: 5V/2A

Output voltage / current: USB-A1, 5V/1A, USB-A2, 5V/2.1A

Cell capacity: 10000mAh

Rated capacity: 6000mAh

Input voltage range: Type-C / Micro USB: 4.75 -5.25V

CC cut-off current: 250mA

Conversion efficiency: 80

Maximum input current (cell): 2.8A

Output current range: USB-A, 0-3A

Output voltage range: USB-A, 4.75 – 5.25V

Self current consumption: Average current 200uA

Discharge conversion efficiency: Full load 85%

Output ripple: USB-A, 5V, 200mV

Short circuit protection: Yes

Over-discharge protection voltage: 2.4V

Overcharge protection voltage: 4.3V

Nokia Power Bank P6202- 20000mAh

The power bank is similar to P6201 in its square design but the Nokia Power Bank P6202 is thinner with a greater battery capacity of 20000mAh. The Power bank color combination is blue-black.

Two ports are for USB-A output and the third is a USB-C port that doubles as both an input and an output port. This means that you can charge up to three devices simultaneously.

Four tiny LED indicators show the remaining battery status on the power bank. Also, low-power devices like earbuds can be charged by the power bank.

Nokia Power Bank P6202 Specifications

Power bank solution: SW6206

Input voltage/ current: Type-C: 5V/3A, 9V/2A,12V/1.5A

Output voltage/ current: Type-C: 5V3A,9V/2.22A,12V/1.67A

USB-A: 4.5V/5A,5V/4.5A, 9V/2A,12/1.5A

Cell capacity: 20000mAh

Rated capacity: 12000mAh

Input voltage range: Type-C: 3.6-12.6V

CC cut-off current: 250mA

Conversion efficiency: 80

Output current range:Type-C / USB-A: 0-5A

Output voltage range: Type-C / USB-A: 3.6 -12.6V

Self current consumption: Average current 200uA

Discharge conversion efficiency: Full load 85%

Output ripple: Type-C/USB-A: 5V, 200mV 9V, 300mV 12V, 400mV

Short circuit protection: Yes

Over-discharge protection voltage: 2.4V

Overcharge protection voltage: 4.2V

Battery life display: 4 led lights indicating remaining power

Nokia Power Bank P6203- 30000mAh

This is the best one with a 30,000mAh capacity. It has a white color with a rectangular shape and is provided three USB-A ports and a USB-C port that allow four devices to be charged simultaneously. Two USB-A Input and output ports that support fast charge and the USB-C port doubles as both input and output.

Nokia Power Bank P6203 Specifications

Powerbank solution: SW6206

Input voltage / current: Type-C: 5V/3A, 9V/2A,

Output voltage / current: Type-C: 5V/2.4A, 5V3A, 9V2.22A,12V1.5A

USB-A: 5V/4.5A, 4.5V/5A, 9V/2A,12/1.5A

Cell capacity: 30000mAh

Rated capacity: 18000mAh

Input voltage range: Type-C: 3.6V – 9.45V

CC cut-off current: 250mA

Conversion efficiency: 80

Maximum input current (cell): 5.6A

Output current range: Type-C / USB-A: 0-5A

Output voltage range: Type-C / USB-A: 3.6 -12.6V

Self current consumption: Average current 200uA

Discharge conversion efficiency: Full load 85%

Output ripple: Type-C / USB-A: 5V, 200mV 9V, 300mV 12V, 400mV

Short circuit protection: Yes

Over-discharge protection voltage: 2.4V

Overcharge protection voltage: 4.2V

These all are compatible with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, Google Pixels, HTC phones, and LG phones. It is also compatible with the true wireless earbuds. Power bank’s prices and availability will be revealed after its official launch.

