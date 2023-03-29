Advertisement

Nokia is all ready to launch 4G internet on the Moon later this year. The company has already laid down the groundwork for this to become a reality. According to the latest reports, Nokia will use SpaceX rockets as the launch vehicle for the network equipment over the next few months

Advertisement

Luis Maestro Ruiz De Temino, Nokia’s principal engineer, shared the details about the launch project with the media at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona earlier this month.

Nokia To Launch 4G Internet On the Moon Later This Year

Check Also: Nokia Subscriber Data Management software selected by Jazz to drive new customer services

Advertisement

He claims the network will be working with the help of a base station that has an antenna. It is stored in a Nova-C lander that has been designed by Intuitive Machines, which is a US-based space firm. The report mentions that it will provide 4G LTE connectivity between a lander and the rover of the launch vehicle. Nokia assures that the technology is capable of handling extreme conditions in space.

The network will be used within Nasa’s Artemis 1 mission, which aims to send the first human astronauts to walk on the moon’s surface since 1972.

The company is hoping that network connectivity is viable for space missions in the future. It believes that with the help of the 4G network, astronauts can talk with each other easily. Also, they can even control the rover remotely. They can also share real-time video footage and other data back to the control centre.

Advertisement

See Also: Nokia Changes its Logo for the First Time in 60 Years to Mark the Start of A New Era