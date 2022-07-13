The Finnish tech giant Nokia has recently unveiled three new feature phones including the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, which includes a built-in charging case for a set of true wireless earbuds. However, it is pertinent to mention here that Nokia isn’t the only brand to come up with this idea as we already saw Servo R25 back in 2019.

Advertisement

Nokia Unveils 5710 XpressAudio with a Built-in Charging case for Earbuds

Features of Nokia 5710:

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has a 2.4-inch touchscreen and a conventional T9 keypad, giving it the appearance of a standard candy bar-style feature phone from the front. The phone’s charging port is accessible by sliding back the top rear of the device. The earbuds offer around four hours of music playback per charge, or 2.4 hours of talk time. With two 4G SIM cards attached, Nokia claims that the Nokia 5710’s replaceable 1,450mAh battery provides up to six hours of talk time over 4G and up to 20 days of standby.

No Contemporary Music Streaming Services (Retro):

There is no mention of support for contemporary music streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music because the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio is a feature phone. Instead, the device’s playback options are a little more retro, allowing you to play MP3s or listen to an FM radio that is already built in.

Apart from the 5710, Nokia also unveiled the Nokia 8210 4G feature phone (based on the iconic Nokia 8210 introduced in 1999) and the Nokia 2660 Flip (flip feature phone).

Check out? Nokia C21 and C21 Plus Announced with Metal Frames and 6..6; Displays