Non- PTA Approved Phones Got Unblocked By Authority

We all know that the non-PTA Approved phones cannot be used with a SIM card in the country if you have not deposited the required duty/tax after the time period of 60 days of their arrival in Pakistan. Those non-registered phones can only be connected to a WiFi network. Recently, we came to know that PTA has unblocked the non-registered phones.

Local Cellular Network Is Active On Non-PTA Approved Phones

When people came to know that Non-PTA phones have been unblocked, they took it to social media. They started advising others as well to insert SIMs in their non-registered phones so that others can also enjoy cellular networks on their blocked handsets. However, according to the latest reports, their joy is not going to last for long. PTA has recently explained that unblocking an unspecified number of non-PTA-approved cell phones was a regular exercise to lure the users. They only wanted to encourage people to deposit taxes to continue to use the services.

PTA spokesperson Khurram Ali Mehran said that:

“It’s a persuasive drill by the authority to encourage people to register their phones and pay the taxes.”

He further added that random phones were allowed to operate and these phones would automatically be blocked anytime within 60 days. So, it’s a piece of sad news for non-PTA phone users as they will not be able to use the cellular network on their non-PTA handsets for a long time without paying tax.

However, some people are considering it a technical glitch. There had been rumors swirling around that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has abolished the hefty tax on expensive cell phones and has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to unblock the devices. However, this does not seem true. Let’s see what happens next. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.