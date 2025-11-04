Non-PTA Phone Users No Longer Need a Second Device as Internet-Based SIM-Free Calling Platform Launched

A new digital calling platform, NexCall, is gaining attention among smartphone users in Pakistan, particularly those using non-PTA or factory-locked devices that cannot operate traditional SIM cards. The service enables users to make voice calls directly over the internet, offering features like custom caller ID, SMS with personalized sender names, and HD-quality encrypted calls, all without requiring a SIM.

NexCall, now available globally, provides flexible plans for individuals, power users, and businesses. Starting from PKR 2,999, users can enjoy up to 1,500 minutes of high-quality calls, caller ID customization, and lifetime validity without monthly renewal. For professionals and enterprises, advanced tiers offer capabilities such as voice changers, live call transfers, global calling in 60+ countries, real-time analytics, CRM integration, and bulk SMS campaigns.

You can explore the complete list of NexCall’s features, pricing plans, and availability on its official website by clicking here. One standout feature of NexCall is its caller ID flexibility, through which users can choose what number appears on the recipient’s screen, ideal for business communications, privacy protection, or brand consistency. The platform’s “untraceable and encrypted” communication system ensures data security while supporting Android, iPhone, Windows, and Mac devices.

For teams, agencies, and global operations, NexCall also offers enterprise-grade tools like auto-dialers, voicemail drops, queue music, compliance management systems, and live agent whispering, features that were previously exclusive to advanced business telecommunication networks.

With growing restrictions and high PTA taxes on imported or non-registered phones, SIM-free communication platforms like NexCall are becoming a practical and appealing alternative for Pakistani users seeking secure, private, and flexible calling options without hardware limitations.

